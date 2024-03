Oregon men's basketball won the 2024 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament after a 75-66 victory over Colorado at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 16, 2024. The Ducks clinched a spot in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament behind a game-high 25 points from N’Faly Dante against the Buffaloes; Jackson Shelstad (17) and Jermaine Couisnard (14) followed in the scoring column for the Ducks.