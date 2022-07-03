Oregon 5-star QB target Dante Moore wins MVP honors at Elite 11 camp

In the world of Oregon recruiting, all eyes have been on 5-star QB Dante Moore if you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks.

In the past couple of weeks, it has become clear that the Ducks are now the front-runners to land Moore, the No. 4 QB in the 2023 class and No. 8 player overall, and with him taking an unofficial visit to Eugene on his own dime to join Oregon in one of the biggest recruiting weekends we’ve seen at the program, Duck fans understandably feel confident about his potential commitment.

Oregon fans should also feel confident about the play they might be getting after watching him perform at the Elite 11 QB camp last week, where the top quarterback prospects in the nation go to showcase their skills. After the week-long camp, Moore was given MVP honors by 247Sports, being named their “Alpha Dog” for the week.

As we said all week, Moore was just about flawless in every setting. He tore up the 7v7, starting off 10-10 and looks like a college quarterback right now. We think he’ll take another big jump once he gets to college and has a chance to mold his body a bit in an elite strength and conditioning program. Next up for him will be picking a college and Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M remain on his short list.

Moore is likely to make his commitment decision soon, but there is also a chance that he waits until after the summer passes by to announce where he will be going.

Film

Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 97 MI QB Rivals 5 6.1 MI QB ESPN 5 90 MI QB On3 Recruiting 5 97.37 MI QB 247 Composite 5 0.9942 MI QB

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Michigan Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-2 Weight 195 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 21, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2021

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

LSU Tigers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Texas A&M Aggies

