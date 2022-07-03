Oregon 5-star QB target Dante Moore wins MVP honors at Elite 11 camp
In the world of Oregon recruiting, all eyes have been on 5-star QB Dante Moore if you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks.
In the past couple of weeks, it has become clear that the Ducks are now the front-runners to land Moore, the No. 4 QB in the 2023 class and No. 8 player overall, and with him taking an unofficial visit to Eugene on his own dime to join Oregon in one of the biggest recruiting weekends we’ve seen at the program, Duck fans understandably feel confident about his potential commitment.
Oregon fans should also feel confident about the play they might be getting after watching him perform at the Elite 11 QB camp last week, where the top quarterback prospects in the nation go to showcase their skills. After the week-long camp, Moore was given MVP honors by 247Sports, being named their “Alpha Dog” for the week.
As we said all week, Moore was just about flawless in every setting. He tore up the 7v7, starting off 10-10 and looks like a college quarterback right now. We think he’ll take another big jump once he gets to college and has a chance to mold his body a bit in an elite strength and conditioning program. Next up for him will be picking a college and Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M remain on his short list.
Moore is likely to make his commitment decision soon, but there is also a chance that he waits until after the summer passes by to announce where he will be going.
Film
Dante Moore’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
97
MI
QB
Rivals
5
6.1
MI
QB
ESPN
5
90
MI
QB
On3 Recruiting
5
97.37
MI
QB
247 Composite
5
0.9942
MI
QB
Vitals
Hometown
Detroit, Michigan
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
195 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 21, 2021
Took Official Visit to Oregon on April 29, 2021
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
LSU Tigers
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Texas A&M Aggies
