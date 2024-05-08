Orange Beach softball wins South Regional, Makos aim for 4th straight state title

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach softball found themselves in unfamiliar territory in Tuesday’s regional final game against Houston Academy.

The top-ranked Makos trailed the Raiders 1-0 in the sixth inning before sophomore Ava Hodo knocked in the game-tying run. The bottom of that frame featured Orange Beach ace KG Favors dominating in the circle — the South Carolina commit recorded two of her 11 total strikeouts to send the tied game into the 7th inning.

“I never had doubt in our team, we always pull through,” Makos sophomore Teagan Revette told WKRG Tuesday.

With two on in the seventh inning, Revette drilled a home run to center field to give the Makos a 4-1 lead and send the three-time defending champs back to the state tournament.

“I saw it in the zone and I just knew I could drive it a long ways. It’s a great feeling, especially whenever you have your teammates backing you up and knowing that they’re looking at you and being very proud about your accomplishments and what you’re doing,” said Revette.

Orange Beach head coach Shane Alexander said it was an amazing moment.

“We were talking about bunting and we told her we’d give her one strike,” Alexander recalled. “So she definitely took advantage of that one strike. Teagan’s been doing that all year and came up big when we needed her.”

Orange Beach will head to Choccolocco Park with a bullseye on their backs as the program aims for a fourth straight state championship. The Makos begin play on Monday, May 13th.

