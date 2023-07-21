The Open: Just Stop Oil protester handed to police by Billy Horschel at Hoylake

(PA)

Just Stop Oil protesters set off an orange flare next to the 17th green at the British Open on Friday before being driven off the course by the police in a golf buggy.

American golfer Billy Horschel helped to hand over one protester to police after orange powder was seen near the edge of the green just short of the putting surface.

Despite the disturbance, the second-round play continued without any delay.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted several major sporting events in England this year including the Wimbledon Tennis Championships and the Ashes cricket test at Lord's.

(PA)

More to follow...