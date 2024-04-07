Oneil plays hero in Pirates’ walk-off win over Orioles

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Oneil Cruz delivered a walk-off win for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the 11th inning at PNC Park on Saturday.

Cruz lined a hard-hit single to right field, and Henry Davis, who pinch-ran for Joey Bart as the automatic runner, raced home to beat the throw from Anthony Santander.

Cruz’s winning hit was his second knock of the game and was the second walk-off of his career. He had a game-ending walk against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

