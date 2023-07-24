One week left to secure Wisconsin basketball season tickets

Wisconsin basketball fans have one week left to secure season tickets as the Badgers look to take a massive step forward with new transfer additions and an exciting freshman class.

AJ Storr and Gus Yalden headline a number of intriguing newcomers, as Wisconsin looks to get back to the NCAA Tournament after their bubble burst late into the season last year.

Connor Essegian, Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit headline a returning class that brings back more scoring production than any team in the Big Ten.

Badger fans have a week left to grab tickets to a team that should rightfully have high expectations in 2023-24:

𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 𝙇𝙀𝙁𝙏 Experience the 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒! Secure your '23-24 season tickets! TIX | 🎟 https://t.co/AsoZFaFS6R pic.twitter.com/T32OL4gpFv — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire