One of New Jersey’s top prospects, Haleem Muhammad, is set for a Rutgers football official visit

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Haleem Muhammad announced on Thursday that he will be taking an official visit to Rutgers this summer.

The announcement from Muhammad comes days after he took an unofficial visit to Rutgers for a spring practice.

A class of 2025 prospect, Muhammad is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end from the Pennington School (Pennington, New Jersey). He is the No. 14 player in New Jersey according to Rivals.

His offer list is strong and national. So far in the recruiting process, Muhammad has been offered by Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida, Maryland, Penn State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Muhammad will visit Rutgers the weekend of June 7.

He corrected the dates of his official visit in a subsequent post on social media.

On Thursday night, Muhammad said he plans on taking official visits to Penn State and Syracuse. Notre Dame, who hasn’t offered yet, could be a candidate to get an official visit as well.

On3 ranks him as the No. 46 edge rusher in the nation.

