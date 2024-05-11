On3 Sports ranks Michigan’s tight end group as second best in the nation

The 2024-25 college football season is fast approaching, which means that season predictions are flying around. Early top-25s, Heisman predictions, and position rankings are all being created as the final weeks of Spring tick away.

Of course, Michigan has its name at the forefront of a lot of these lists. The Wolverines are fresh off a national championship, and despite having 13 players drafted, are still stocked to the brim with talent. Among the best players on Michigan’s roster overall is tight end Colston Loveland, who is expected by many to be a first-round pick should he choose to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. He, along with the other players in the room, gives the Wolverines a strong tight end room that On3 Sports deemed second best in the country after only Georgia.

Top 10 College Football Tight End Units per @JesseReSimonton👀 Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/TM0qMUUuC1 pic.twitter.com/juJZL3YSyn — On3 (@On3sports) May 6, 2024

Obviously, this group will live and die with Loveland. In fact, he is probably the best tight end in the nation with Brock Bowers having left for the NFL. Loveland has improved as a blocker over the last two seasons and should continue to improve in that area, but he really sticks out as a receiving option. Loveland is a terrific athlete who understands how to get separation and can make big plays after the catch. Given the lack of depth at receiver for Michigan, there is a chance that he leads the team in both receptions and yards next season.

So who comes after Loveland? There are two other names that I expect to see extended playing time next season. The first is Marlin Klein who has the speed to complement Loveland in the passing game, and the second is Max Bredeson. Bredeson is more of a fullback/blocker, but he has the ability to lineup in a three-point stance and get after it. Michigan is a run-heavy offense, so Bredeson’s versatility and alignment will be crucial for the team’s success next year.

Overall, this is a very balanced unit. There are weapons in the passing game and enough blocking ability to keep Michigan’s offense humming on the ground. The Wolverines may not have gotten the number-one spot, but there’s certainly a chance they finish the season with the best group.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire