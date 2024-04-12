Omoda E5 prototype review
Omoda is a new brand from state-owned car manufacturer Chery, and the new Omoda E5 electric crossover that you see here is the first model that will reach the UK, alongside the petrol-powered Omoda 5.
Sales start this summer, with the 4.42-metre long E5 pitched at rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Volkswagen ID 3, Renault Mégane E-Tech and the like. With pricing expected to start at £33,500 for the base Comfort model, rising to £35,500 for the top-spec Noble model, pricing and equipment is also more than keen enough to trouble higher-spec versions of the MG4.
