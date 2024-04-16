Olympics 2024: A guide to the Paris Games with 101 days to go including dates, venues & prize money

80% of the competition venues will take place within 10km of the Olympic village [Getty Images]

With 101 days until the Paris 2024 Olympics begins, we've put together a guide to everything you need to know about the Games.

Team GB finished fourth in Tokyo 2020 with an impressive 65 medals, 22 of which were gold, just one down from their medal total from hosting London 2012.

Tokyo 2020 was postponed by a year because of the Covid pandemic but now, three years later with the crowds back to fill the stands, what can we expect from Paris 2024?

When are the Olympics?

Although the opening ceremony to signal the official start of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be held on Friday, 26 July, the sporting action actually begins on Wednesday, 24 July with pool matches in football, rugby sevens, handball and archery. The Games will run until 11 August.

Which venues are being used for the Olympics?

Most of the sporting events are in and around the heart of Paris, and the opening ceremony is set to be a spectacle, taking place along the Seine, the first time in Olympic history that the event will be held outside the main stadium.

The Stade de France will host the athletics and the closing ceremony. The Parc des Princes, home to Paris St-Germain, will stage football matches, and Roland Garros will host tennis and boxing. Surfing will take place in Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia nearly 10,000 miles away from Paris.

Some 95% of the venues already exist or are temporary, with the aquatics centre being the only new venue specifically built for the Games.

How can I watch the Olympics?

The Paris Olympics will be shown live on BBC television and the BBC Sport website and app, and there will also be extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.

What are the new sports at the Paris Games?

The only sport making its debut in Paris is breaking. It was first introduced at the 2018 Youth Olympics and due to the combination of athleticism and urban dance, it has secured a spot on the programme.

The competition will take place as solo battles and the breakers will improvise to the DJ's tracks, including moves such as windmills, the six step and freezes.

Karate and baseball have been dropped from the Olympics since Tokyo 2020.

How many gold medals will be won in Paris and how many sports are at the Olympics?

There are 329 medal events across 32 sports.

Gracenote's predicted medal table

Gracenote's Virtual Medal Table forecast projects the United States to win the most medals overall at Paris 2024 (123). If Team USA meets this expectation, it would mark their eighth successive placement at the top of the final Summer Games medal table.

Virtual medal table - top 10 Country Gold Silver Bronze Total United States 39 37 47 123 China 35 30 24 89 Great Britain 13 23 30 66 France 28 19 8 55 Australia 13 19 18 50 Japan 13 16 20 49 Italy 12 20 15 47 Netherlands 18 5 15 38 Germany 9 13 14 36 South Korea 9 4 11 24

Will there be prize money at the Olympics?

World Athletics has announced it will become the first international federation to award prize money at the Olympic Games.

The global governing body said a total prize pot of $2.4m (£1.9m) has been made available for this summer's Olympics in Paris, with gold medallists receiving $50,000 (£39,400).

Is Russia banned from competing in the Olympics?

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not take part in the opening ceremony at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, says the International Olympic Committee.

Who is competing for Team GB and how many medals could they win?

Around 350 athletes are expected to compete for Team GB, with a handful already confirmed in canoe slalom, sailing and triathlon.

Team GB is predicted to take home 66 medals and finish third in the medal table behind the United States and China, according to data experts Nielsen Gracenote. Hosts France are predicted to finish fifth with 55 medals.

[BBC]