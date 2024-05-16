Olympic body, Netflix to produce three sports series for Paris 2024

The moon can be seen behind the flag with the Olympic rings. Peter Kneffel/dpa

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday the production of three sports documentary series for the 2024 Paris Olympics in collaboration with Netflix.

The series will be premiering on Netflix throughout the rest of this year and into early 2025.

In "RISING," the series will follow US gymnast Simone Biles as she hopes to to return to the world’s biggest sporting stage at Paris 2024.

"Sprint" will document the lives of "the fastest people on the planet," including Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson, while "Olympic Men’s Basketball" will show the battle to qualify for Paris 2024 before setting their sights on the Olympic podium.

"The upcoming Netflix sports series offer a captivating glimpse into the lives of Olympic athletes who are at the heart of the Olympic Games, delivering inspiring stories and perspectives," said Jérôme Parmentier, IOC vice president for media rights and content partnerships.

Netflix has recently enjoyed success investing in the sports market, especially with the Formula One series "Drive to Survive." Their catalogue also includes golf ("Full Swing"), American football ("Quarterback"), and tennis ("Breaking Point"), among others.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that it will have the global exclusive rights to broadcast the two NFL games on Christmas Day (Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans).