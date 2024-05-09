Advertisement

Follow Olympiakos v Aston Villa live

BBC
Thursday fixtures: Olympiakos v Aston Villa at 20:00 BST
[BBC]

The team news for Aston Villa's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg is in, with less than an hour to go until kick-off at Karaiskakis Stadium.

Follow all the build-up and live text updates of the match here

Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on BBC Sounds

BBC Sounds
[BBC]