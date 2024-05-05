Oluwaseyi scores again, Loons survive 2-1 over Atlanta

On Wednesday, Minnesota United center back Kervin Arriaga became a father for the second time, making him questionable for Saturday night's game in Atlanta after he missed two days of training.

Never underestimate a dad.

Arriaga not only traveled, but started in his usual spot in defense – and scored the game's first goal, heading in a corner kick 10 minutes into the second half. Tani Oluwaseyi tallied another six minutes later, and the Loons won their third straight match, 2-1 over Atlanta United.

Oluwaseyi, the breakout star for the Loons this season, scored for a third straight match, giving him a goal in each of his first three MLS starts.

Saba Lobjanidze pulled back a goal for Atlanta in the 82nd minute, making for a nervous final few minutes for the Loons, who had defended well up until that point.

The Loons defense held Atlanta's superstar attacking duo of Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis to just one shot before they had already taken a 2-0 lead. After Atlanta's goal, though, it was all Minnesota could do to scramble the ball away from their goal, for a solid fifteen minutes until the final whistle – including a header from Giakoumakis that had Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair beaten, but came back off the crossbar.

In the end, it was another road win for MNUFC, and the second in three tries for new manager Eric Ramsay, who seems to have figured out exactly how to win on the road in MLS. Just as they did two weeks ago against Charlotte FC, the Loons focused on limiting Atlanta's offensive chances, and took advantage of set pieces and opposition turnovers.

Minnesota's Robin Lod left the game at halftime, and was replaced by Carlos Harvey. Atlanta had neutralized Lod's offensive game in the first half, and the Finnish midfielder ended up attempting just 12 passes in the game. Harvey, though, was the one who picked off an errant Atlanta pass in midfield, leading to Oluwaseyi's goal.

Miguel Tapias returned to his usual spot in the starting lineup at left center back, his first appearance as a starter since March 16. The move pushed Devin Padelford out to left back, and Joseph Rosales out of his spot at left back – and into a role as a midfielder / left wing hybrid.