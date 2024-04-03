Ollie Robinson: Sussex and England bowler aims to return to regular cricket

Ollie Robinson has only played in nine matches in the past 16 months [Getty Images]

England bowler Ollie Robinson says he wants to "get personal things sorted" and go back to playing regular cricket.

The Sussex right-armer, 30, has struggled with injury, playing only nine matches since December 2022.

And Robinson says has been speaking to a psychologist while away from action.

"It's something I never really thought I would need but, given what's happened over the past year and the criticism I have had in the public light, you do need someone to lean on," he said.

"You can't always lean on mum and dad or partners.

He told BBC Radio Sussex: "There's obviously a few personal things going on in the background - which hopefully I can sort out soonish - and concentrate on the cricket, and enjoy playing and enjoy life. I haven't been able to do that, really. When you've got high stresses at home it's hard to stay focused."

Robinson, who last featured in England's fourth Test in India in February, is set to play in up to five of Sussex's opening County Championship games - depending on his bowling workload.

While he accepts his outspoken nature makes him open to criticism, and comes with the territory of someone with 76 wickets in 20 Tests for England, he added: "Sometimes it's hard to take the criticism. I'm obviously not shy of saying a few words here or there, and when you don't perform I don't think that helps.

"I think sometimes people don't understand what is going on behind the scenes and they crucify you in public. They don't really know the damage it does to people.

"I'd like them to understand the individual a bit more and what they are going through. That side of it has been hard to take."

While he denied having "a point to prove" Robinson said: "If I play cricket and bowl how I can then naturally people will see the old Ollie Robinson - he hasn't gone anywhere, he just hasn't played cricket.

"I need to play and remind people how good I am."

Robinson made his Sussex debut nine years ago and he hopes to repay that by ending their long wait for promotion to the top flight - and staying there for his entire career.

He said: "I could have easily gone to a Division One county. Sussex gave me that opportunity when I was at my lowest, sacked from Yorkshire. If it wasn't for Sussex I wouldn't have played for England, so to get this club and the lads back into Division One would be massive.

"I don't feel like I'll ever go anywhere else unless I really had to, so to get into Division One and stay there would be ideal."

Their campaign begins at home to newly relegated Northants at Hove on Friday and Robinson said: "It's been a long time since I've got through a game, really, so it will be nice to play some cricket.

"The plan is to bowl as hard as possible and get back in the England team."