Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will return for senior season, coach Lane Kiffin confirms

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin on Thursday said quarterback Jaxson Dart will return to the Rebels for the 2024 college football season.

On Thursday's edition of "RebTalk," an hour-long weekly broadcast, Kiffin said Dart plans on suiting up for the Rebels in 2024 for his senior season.

"I guess I can kinda speak for him," Kiffin said. "He’s said he’s coming back, so we’re planning on him being back next year and getting better."

Lane Kiffin just casually dropping bombs (Jaxson Dart is coming back) on RebTalk is too perfect #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/b4edsdPFva — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) November 17, 2023

In his second full season at the helm for the Rebels, Dart has posted 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while putting up 2,579 passing yards. The Utah native even has the ability to gain yards and put points on the board with his feet: He has 354 rushing yards and seven touchdowns for the 2023 season.

Dart has led Ole Miss to an 8-2 record, good for second in the SEC West, after an 8-5 finish last season. Kiffin will once again head into the recruiting portal this offseason looking to build around Dart's dual-threat abilities on offense. But first, Dart and Ole Miss take on Louisiana-Monroe in Week 12 before seeking revenge against Mississippi State for letting the Egg Bowl slip out of the Rebels' hands last year.

