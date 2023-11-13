Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin on early Texas A&M speculation: 'I'm not going there again'

OXFORD — The Texas A&M coaching job opened on Sunday with the news of Jimbo Fisher's firing, and Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has been mentioned by members of the national media as a name to watch.

During his weekly Sunday Zoom with local reporters following a lopsided loss to Georgia, Kiffin was asked if Ole Miss fans should be concerned.

"I'm not going there again," Kiffin said. "I should have been prepared for that (question). I wasn't. So I'm just not answering that."

Kiffin was part of a weekslong saga connecting him to the vacant Auburn job last season, perhaps contributing to the Rebels' 0-4 record down the stretch.

Later in the call, Kiffin was asked for his general thoughts on Fisher's firing. The two had publicly sparred in the past. Fisher went 0-3 against Kiffin during his time with the Aggies.

"Like I said, I wasn't prepared for the last question," Kiffin said. "We got back really late, been in here watching that disaster film and worrying about our own problems. I've not paid any attention to that. But, I mean, that's the profession that we're in. Now more than ever, it's what have you done lately?"

