Ole Miss basketball survives upset bid from Sam Houston State in Tad Pad return

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball is still perfect under Chris Beard.

The Rebels once again cut it close against inferior opposition, but pulled out a 70-67 victory over Sam Houston State on Friday in their return to Tad Smith Coliseum.

Jaylen Murray's go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining made the difference. Allen Flanigan led all scorers with 23 points, scoring 14 of them at the free-throw line.

That's where the Rebels (4-0) countered an effective 3-point showing from the Bearkats (1-3). Ole Miss scored 27 points at the charity stripe.

Ole Miss basketball schedule

November 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT: at Temple

November 28 at 8 p.m.: vs. NC State

December 2 at 1 p.m.: vs. Memphis

December 5 at 7 p.m.: vs. Mount St. Mary's

December 10 at 3 p.m.: at UCF

