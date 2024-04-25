Oldest living MLB player turns 100 in North Bay

(KRON) — The oldest living MLB player turned 100 years old on Thursday. Art Schallock, who played for the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the 1950s, lives in a nursing home in Sonoma, where he celebrated his milestone birthday.

Schallock is a Bay Area native who was born in Mill Valley and attended Tamalpais High School. After graduating high school, he served in the Navy before going to Marin Junior College, according to the Society for American Baseball Research. While serving, he earned 11 battle stars for his part in Iwo Jima and Okinawa invasions.

He made his MLB debut at age 27 and played five seasons, contributing to Yankees teams that won the World Series in 1951, 1952 and 1953.

Schallock became close friends with legendary catcher Yogi Berra while with the Yankees.

“Those were some great times,” Schallock said to MLB.com. “Hard to believe I’m hitting 100, but looking back on my life, I’m grateful for the experiences I’ve had.”

He plans to celebrate the birthday at Cogir Senior Living on Napa Road. He will sign baseballs and eat a Yankees-themed cake, according to MLB.

