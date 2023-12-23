Old Mill football coach Mike Pfisterer steps down after three seasons

Dec. 22—By Katherine Fominykh — Kfominykh@baltsun.com

Mike Pfisterer has stepped down as Old Mill football coach after serving the last three years as head coach and 20 years in the high school football community. But now, Pfisterer, the father of three boys and a husband, is looking to spend more time with family.

Pfisterer sent his farewell in a letter to the Patriots community on Monday.

"I will never forget the relationships — players, coaches, and all the people who supported the program," Pfisterer said in the letter. "The behind the scenes efforts to make it all work. There are too many to name here and will probably leave someone out, so I won't. Hopefully over time I have expressed my appreciation for them and succeeded."

The Patriots journeyed out of the county and into the Class 4A state tournament three times under Pfisterer and were unbeaten regular-season county champions this past season before battling into the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Many players were named to coaches and Capital Gazette All-County teams during his tenure.

"To all players, I hope you continue to execute the game plan and 'find a way to win' in life and all your future endeavors," Pfisterer said. "To all coaches, it has been an honor to work with you and appreciate your dedication and commitment."

Pfisterer's past two decades in football never left Anne Arundel, his home, including five seasons as Broadneck's defensive coordinator. Before then, he served as an assistant under previous Old Mill coach Chad McCormick for five years, including in 2011 when the Patriots captured the state title. He also was Arundel's quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and JV head coach, as well as a quarterbacks coach in his first stint for Old Mill in 2008.

A celebrated player in his own right in the county, Pfisterer's performance as North County's quarterback in his senior season earned him the 2000 Rhodes Trophy.

"To my family, thank you for your unwavering support," Pfisterer said. "It was a dream of mine to be a head coach and will be forever grateful for the opportunity."

