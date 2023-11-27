OLB David Ojabo undergoes season-ending ACL surgery

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo went on injured reserve Sept. 30, and the team announced at the time that his season could be finished with a knee injury.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that Ojabo indeed is out for the year after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.

Ojabo has not played since Week 3, and he had hope of returning this season. But by undergoing surgery now, Ojabo will return to full health before the start of the 2024 season.

He finished the season with six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

"He had to make a decision about it, in terms of whether to risk it or not," Harbaugh said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. "Every medical expert said to get it fixed. He wanted to play, but even I told him, 'Man, you've got to get that right for the rest of your career,' because it's a clean type of surgery.

"He'll be rolling again, training camp at the latest."

Ojabo tore his Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day before the 2022 draft and missed most of his rookie season while rehabbing. The second-round pick played two games last season.

Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald also coached Ojabo at Michigan.

"He's going to have a great career," Macdonald said. "Obviously you feel for him the way his career has started. He's dealing with adversity right now, so he needs our support and he has it."

In other injury news, Harbaugh said outside linebacker Tyus Bowser still hopes to return from the reserve/non-football injury list this season. Bowser's knee, though, has not allowed him to practice yet.