Oklahoma vs Tulane: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions

It’s Christmas Eve for Oklahoma Sooners football. Time to finish up that last-minute tailgate shopping or wrap up those chores that might try to invade your Saturday and get ready for the start of the 2021 college football season.

We made it!!!

While week zero provided some action, Ohio State and Minnesota kicking off on Thursday night and the Sooners taking on the Green Wave in a little more than 24 hours, feels like the real start of college football season.

We’ll be doing this every week throughout the year, so follow along as our staff predicts every game throughout the Oklahoma Sooners 2021 season. So, let’s kick it off with what our Sooners Wire staff says about who will win — and why — when the Sooners host the Tulane Green Wave.

Oklahoma 43, Tulane 20

I’m sure the Green Wave have all the motivation they need heading into Norman. But I don’t believe motivation is going to be enough. Sophomore quarterback Michael Pratt gives Tulane a promising future, and wide receiver Jha’quan Jackson should be fun to watch this year. But that bright future is not yet here. And aside from the entire roster simultaneously playing out of its mind, Tulane has no positional advantage.

Oklahoma 51, Tulane 17

The expectations for Oklahoma are higher this season than at any other point in Lincoln Riley’s tenure. Talking heads across the industry have penciled them as locks for the CFP and even the national championship game. They still have to prove it on the field.

I expect an explosive and fast start from the Sooners in a rout of a Tulane team that is just happy to be playing football, all things considered. Looking forward to seeing how the new-look offensive line looks throughout the game and to see the depth on defense shine.

Oklahoma 48, Tulane 13

The two sides had to get a lot of work done just to get the game played this week. Tulane had to relocate for practices and the athletic directors for the two universities had to come to an agreement to relocate the game to Norman. For Tulane, just getting to Saturday is a huge accomplishment. There are things much bigger than football happening in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the rest of the southeast.

Unfortunately for Tulane, getting to the game is where the good times end. The Oklahoma Sooners are national championship contenders and will be as good as anyone in the country in 2021. Tulane may hang in there for a bit, but the Spencer Rattler and the Sooners’ offense will be too much, and the defense will be hyped to show what they’re made of in 2021. Oklahoma will pull away in the second quarter on their way to a week one blowout win.

