Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs BYU in Big 12 regular-season finale

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State men's basketball wrap up the regular season Saturday night at 20th-ranked BYU.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (12-18, 4-13 Big 12) and Cougars (21-9, 9-8):

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. BYU

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. BYU

Tweets by OSUMBB

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. BYU start?

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

The Cowboys and Cougars will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 8 p.m. CT.

More: Big 12 basketball power rankings: Houston proves its belongs among top programs in country

What channel is OSU vs. BYU basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: OU onion burger to WVU pepperoni roll: Big 12 tournaments to feature team-themed menu

Oklahoma State vs. BYU basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, March 9

Spread: BYU (-13.5)

Over/under: 152.5

Moneyline: OSU +675 | BYU -1100

More: How Jamyron Keller became Oklahoma State basketball's 'junkyard dog' thanks to his mother

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs BYU in Big 12 finale