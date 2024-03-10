Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs BYU in Big 12 regular-season finale
Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State men's basketball wrap up the regular season Saturday night at 20th-ranked BYU.
Here's what you need to know about the Cowboys (12-18, 4-13 Big 12) and Cougars (21-9, 9-8):
Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. BYU
Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. BYU
What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. BYU start?
Date: Saturday, March 9
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
The Cowboys and Cougars will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 8 p.m. CT.
More: Big 12 basketball power rankings: Houston proves its belongs among top programs in country
What channel is OSU vs. BYU basketball on today?
Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now
How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)
More: OU onion burger to WVU pepperoni roll: Big 12 tournaments to feature team-themed menu
Oklahoma State vs. BYU basketball betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, March 9
Spread: BYU (-13.5)
Over/under: 152.5
Moneyline: OSU +675 | BYU -1100
More: How Jamyron Keller became Oklahoma State basketball's 'junkyard dog' thanks to his mother
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs BYU in Big 12 finale