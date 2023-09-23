Oklahoma State basketball: Former in-state star Jeremiah Johnson commits to Cowboys

STILLWATER — Jeremiah Johnson is coming home.

The former Norman North and Putnam North star basketball player announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Saturday, opting to return to the state he grew up in over finalists TCU, LSU, Saint Louis and SMU.

Johnson is in his first season at Phoenix (Arizona) Prep and is considered a three-star recruit. He is a 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard who was initially in the 2023 recruiting class but reclassified into the 2024 class. He spent last year at Wasatch (Utah) Academy.

“I chose OSU because it’s home to me,” Johnson told On3.com about his commitment. “Me and every coach have a really good relationship and they believed in me through thick and thin. No other place I can see myself thriving as a basketball player and as a growing man.”

He is the first commitment of the 2024 class for Cowboys coach Mike Boynton.

The commitment is also the next step in a comeback story for Johnson.

He was shot twice as a sophomore at Putnam North, nearly ending his career. But he was able to recover.

