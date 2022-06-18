Oklahoma Sooners vs. Notre Dame: How to watch, stream, listen and key players of College World Series

Oklahoma received contributions from just about everyone in its 13-8 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. In the opener, the Sooners had six players with an RBI and nearly every batter reached base.

Jake Bennett was solid on the mound, even if he allowed four earned runs. The runs came on two home runs, which were two of his four hits allowed. Bennett didn’t walk a batter and had three strikeouts.

With David Sandlin’s appearance in the seventh inning, presumably, Cade Horton will get the ball for Oklahoma on Sunday night against the Fighting Irish. In his last three starts, he has allowed five earned runs in 17.2 innings pitched. In those three games against Texas, Florida and Virginia Tech, Horton struck out 25 and walked five.

He’ll need to be good again on Sunday because Notre Dame comes in with some strong pitching of its own.

As we get set for the teams’ second game at the men’s College World Series, here’s where you can catch the action.

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV

Radio Broadcast: The game can be heard on 99.3 FM and 1400 AM KREF in Oklahoma and nationwide on The Varsity app.

Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame

Players to watch:

Oklahoma Sooners

Tanner Tredaway: .375 batting average with 9 home runs, 62 RBIs, 17 walks and 23 stolen bases.

Peyton Graham: .335 batting average with 20 home runs, 71 RBIs, 26 walks and 32 stolen bases.

John Spikerman: .333 batting average with 2 home runs, 15 RBIs, 20 walks and 12 stolen bases.

Jimmy Crooks: .310 batting average with 8 home runs, 48 RBIs, 43 walks and 10 stolen bases.

Blake Robertson: .309 batting average with 5 home runs, 51 RBIs, 66 walks and 12 stolen bases.

Kendall Pettis: .274 batting average with 5 home runs, 26 RBIs, 31 walks and 22 stolen bases.

Jake Bennett: 10-3 with a 3.63 ERA, 123 strikeouts in 110.2 innings pitched and 22 walks allowed.

Trevin Michael: 4-1 with a 2.82 ERA, 93 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched, 10 saves and 19 walks allowed.

Cade Horton: 4-2 with a 5.58 ERA, 40 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched and 14 walks allowed.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

David LaManna: .352 batting average with 2 home runs and 26 RBIs.

Carter Putz: .333 batting average with 8 home runs, 48 RBIs and 21 walks.

Jack Zyska: .308 batting average with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, 19 walks and 7 stolen bases.

Ryan Cole: .305 batting average with 9 home runs, 33 RBIs, 23 walks and 22 stolen bases.

Jack Brannigan: .300 batting average with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, 18 walks and 10 stolen bases.

John Bertrand: 10-3 with a 2.81 ERA, 111 strikeouts in 109 innings pitched and 21 walks allowed.

Austin Temple: 4-1 with a 3.57 ERA, 87 strikeouts in 68 innings pitched and 34 walks allowed.

Jack Findlay: 6-2 with a 1.89 ERA, 53 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched and 15 walks allowed.

