Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball projection from Oklahoma State 247Sports Insider

After several quiet months surrounding the recruitment of four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson, the Oklahoma Sooners received another crystal ball projection to land the Mustang, Oklah. product.

While the previous projections came from OUInsiders Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm, and 247Sports National Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong, this one comes from someone that covers the Oklahoma State Cowboys for GoPokes.com, Cody Nagel.

Nagel’s prediction is moderately confident that Oklahoma will land the athletic Jacobe Johnson. At this point, the Sooners own 100% of the Rivals‘ future casts, four crystal ball predictions from 247Sports, and On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oklahoma an 86.3%.

It seems that the Oklahoma Sooners are closing in on a commitment for Johnson who also is considering Alabama and Michigan quite heavily as well. Brent Venables is no stranger to big-time recruiting battles, winning his fair share when he was the defensive coordinator at Clemson.

Nothing’s over until the player signs on the dotted line on National Signing Day, but the Sooners might have this commitment right where they want it.

Jacobe Johnson’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 37 1 3 Rivals 4 208 5 7 247Sports 4 134 4 8 247 Composite 4 87 3 5 On3 Recruiting 4 40 2 1 On3 Composite 4 85 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Mustang, OK Projected Position ATH Height 6-3 Weight 170 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on April 30, 2020

Visit March 5, 2022

Notable Offers

Twitter

