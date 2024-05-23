Oklahoma Sooners No. 18 in ESPN’s post-spring power rankings

Feelings are all over the place about the Oklahoma Sooners. From USA TODAY Sports’ post-spring power rankings, which have the Sooners at No. 8, to On3’s, which has them at No. 24, opinion on OU is scattered as they enter year one in the SEC.

Oklahoma is a talented team, but it also has questions that will only be answered when it faces SEC teams in the first month of the conference schedule.

In ESPN’s post-spring power rankings, the Oklahoma Sooners come in at No. 18.

Spring update: The Sooners improved by four victories in coach Brent Venables’ second season, and programs typically make an even bigger jump in Year 3. The only problem: It’s also Year 1 in the SEC, and the schedule is downright scary. The offense will have a new look after Dillon Gabriel left for Oregon, and former North Texas coach Seth Littrell took over the playcalling. Quarterback Jackson Arnold had a good spring and looks like a future star. Purdue transfer Deion Burks had five catches for 174 yards with two scores in the spring game. Transfers Michael Tarquin (USC) and Febechi Nwaiwu (North Texas) were working with the No. 1 offensive line, which must replace all five starters. OU added SMU center Branson Hickman in the spring portal opening. The Sooners could be good again, but they’re going to face one of the most difficult schedules in the FBS with road games at Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU and home contests against Tennessee, Texas (in Dallas) and Alabama. – Schlabach, ESPN

The transfer additions are going to be key for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2024. From the offensive line to Deion Burks, Oklahoma is banking on those guys making an impact and helping first-year starter Jackson Arnold make a smooth transition into the lineup.

Defensively, the Sooners didn’t have as much to replace, but were able to add one of the best defensive tackles in the country via the portal in Damonic Williams. Williams in the middle of a defense that has improved year over year in Brent Venables first two seasons in Norman gives OU the chance to take another significant step toward being an elite defense.

Regardless of the level of competition the Sooners will face, Brent Venables and his staff have been building the Sooners roster to compete with the heavy hitters in the SEC. Although there will be challenges, there’s no reason the Sooners can’t contend in the SEC. They’ve got a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire