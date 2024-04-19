Oklahoma Sooners have an emerging star in wide receiver Deion Burks

The Oklahoma Sooners are loaded at wide receiver heading into the 2024 season. They return just about every receiver from a year ago while also adding one of the more dynamic players a player in the transfer portal, Deion Burks.

Burks could be the most impactful player the Sooners added in the portal this cycle. Burks transferred in from Purdue and has displayed elite speed and polished route running in spring camp. He’s the player many think will take over in the slot, a position vacated by Drake Stoops, who had a career year in 2023.

Deion Burks shared how he found his role this offseason. “It has been a nice process,” Burks said. “Coming in, I knew I pretty much wanted to play the slot position. Coach (Emmett) Jones molded me into that spot. Just learning that and also learning the one and the four as well. I feel like I’ve adjusted well to it. I feel like I’m learning the defense and picking up on that quickly so I just feel like it’s going to be a great thing coming.”

While Stoops was great a season ago, Burks brings a different level of speed and athleticism to the slot. Stoops found a way to get open with his route-running ability, but what Burks brings to the table will make him even harder to cover. And like Stoops did in 2023, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Oklahoma’s slot wide receiver lead the Sooners in receiving again in 2024.

