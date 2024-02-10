Oklahoma Sooners close weekend with 11-3 win over Long Beach State

The Oklahoma Sooners finished their weekend in Puerto Vallarta with a 4-0 record and sporting a 57-game winning streak.

As they were on Friday night, the Sooners got a bit of a test on Saturday from Long Beach State before exploding late to pull away for the 11-3 win.

Alyssa Brito opened the scoring in the top of the first with a three-run blast to put Oklahoma ahead early.

Kierston Deal, who got the start, allowed a leadoff single before retiring the next three hitters. The bottom of the second though, wasn’t as kind as Long Beach State tagged her for three runs on three hits and a walk. Liberty transfer Karlie Keeney came in to put an end to the scoring threat.

Keeney was magnificent, throwing 4.1 innings of perfect ball. The Beach struggled to make good contact and the Sooners defense made every play that came their way. Keeney’s outing helped provide the momentum Oklahoma’s bats needed to come around.

With the game tied 3-3 in the fourth, Cydney Sanders rocketed a ball to deep centerfield. It looked like Lilyanna Martinez was there to make the play, but the ball hit off her glove and went over the fence for a home run, Sanders’ first of the season.

Then in the sixth, the Sooners broke it open. Brito led off with a solo home run, her second on the day and third of the season to make it 6-3. Sanders and Avery Hodge recorded infield singles, and Kinzie Hansen walked to load the bases with no outs. Ella Parker and Riley Ludlam drew bases-loaded walks to make it 8-3 before Jayda Coleman grounded into a fielder’s choice double play to score Parker and make it 9-3. Tiare Jennings capped off the scoring with a two-run shot that went a long ways to make it 11-3. It was Jennings second home run of the season.

Peytn Monticelli came in to pitch the seventh and recorded a scoreless relief appearance to give OU the win.

Brito was 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead the way from the plate. Hansen was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, and a walk. Sanders also had two hits in the win.

Oklahoma’s road tour continues next weekend when they head to Lake Charles, La. for the Cowgirl Challenge. They’ll take on Central Arkansas and McNeese State on Friday, Lamar and McNeese State on Saturday before closing the weekend with Central Arkansas again on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire