Michigan State football moves up inside top 10 in updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll
See where Michigan State landed in the updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday
See where Michigan State landed in the updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday
No movement in the AP Poll for the Wolverines, who comfortably stay in the playoff conversation after two weeks.
After dropping the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series for the first time in the past seven meetings, the report card isn't kind for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Banks, took two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year. Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford.
Alabama survived in Week 2 and held off Georgia for the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll but there were big changes elsewhere.
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest college football coaches poll.
Saying all the right things no longer matters after No. 8 Irish backslide in 26-21 loss to Marshall.
The shampoo and conditioner set has over 13,000 five-star reviews.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) runs the ball during the gameagainst Texas at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Photo | Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK An upset scare at Texas wasn’t enough to knock Alabama from its place atop the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but it did drop the Crimson TIde a spot to No.
Another former Husker quarterback will be taking over the reins after the firing of Scott Frost.
The Huskers had never lost at Memorial Stadium when scoring at least 35 points.
Georgia jumped Alabama after it cruised to a 33-0 victory against Samford.
Here are our predictions for who wins 'America's got Talent' 2022.
After Oklahoma's win over Kent State, the Sooners climb one spot to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll.
After rushing for minus-12 yards in the season opener, Calvin Hill set career highs with 28 carries for 195 yards.
The Bulldogs beat Samford on Saturday.
New Coaches Poll released after Week 2
The latest AP Top-25 poll is out, see where the Crimson Tide sit heading into Week 3.
Kendell Brooks took a circuitous route to Michigan State. After patiently waiting his turn, he made the most of his first career Saturday.
Three years since the studio's last mega-D23 panel in the pre-pandemic era, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige brought his A-game with a dazzling lineup of talent, surprises and a host of first looks at their Phase 5 and 6 projects this weekend. Arguably the biggest reveal of the more than 75 minute presentation was unveiling exactly who will be on Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts ragtag roster. The cast includes Julia-Louis Dreyfus’s Countess Valentina, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russel
Scott Frost’s time as Nebraska’s head coach has come to an end. On Sunday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced the Huskers are parting ways with Frost, who compiled a 16-31 overall record with a 10-25 mark against Big Ten Conference competition and a 6-17 mark against Big Ten West opponents. Alberts and Nebraska elected to not wait until Oct. 1 to fire Frost when his buyout would decrease from a little more than $15 million to a little more than $7.5 million.