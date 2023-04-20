Oklahoma Sooners add Pitt transfer forward John Hugley

The Oklahoma Sooners experienced big roster turnover this offseason, with a number of players hitting the transfer portal and the NBA. So it’s become imperative that Porter Moser and the Sooners hit the transfer portal to add talent.

Yesterday, They picked up commitments from Sienna transfer guard Javian McCollum. Today, the Sooners added a much-needed inside presence in Pitt forward John Hugley.

Hugley played in just eight games in 2022-2023, averaging 8.3 points per game before opting to sit out the rest of the season to work on his mental health, according to On3. In the 2021-2022 season, Hugley averaged 14.8 and 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Pitt Panthers.

“I chose Oklahoma because it just felt like home,” Hugley told On3 Sports. “From the time Coach Porter first picked up the phone to call me, from the time I left campus, it was just all love. Coach Porter is an unbelievable coach and he loves to win and has took his teams to the highest levels. I also think coach does an unbelievable job with featuring his big man. I really think this team can make a really deep run come tournament time.”

John Hugley is a 6-9 power forward that will bring size and bulk to the Oklahoma Sooners interior. He provides a post presence that will keep teams honest as the Sooners look to spread the floor. He moves well and is a good ball-handler that can move the basketball well.

John Hugley with the Odell Beckham assist pic.twitter.com/wZbBUzMAPo — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 8, 2022

The Sooners still have work to do in the portal, but with the additions of McCollum and Hugley, they have a solid foundation with the transfer additions and Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh, and true freshmen Jakolb Cole and Kaden Cooper.

More Basketball!

Sooners land commitment from Siena transfer Javian McCollum Social Media Reacts: Austin Reaves pours in 23 points, Lakers upset Grizzlies to start NBA playoffs Meeting at the Crossroads: Oklahoma hoops offseason critical ahead of pivotal 2023-2024 5 players Porter Moser and OU hoops should consider via the transfer portal Madi Williams selected No. 18 overall by the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Draft

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire