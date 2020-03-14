Oklahoma RB Trey Sermon to transfer

Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon had just nine carries in his final five games of the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon said Saturday that he would be playing the 2020 college football season for another school.

Sermon announced his intention to graduate transfer on social media and said he would always cherish his time as an Oklahoma player.

Sermon was a key part of Oklahoma’s offense in 2018 and at the beginning of 2019. He led the team in carries with 164 in 2018 and had 947 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He just missed out on being Oklahoma’s third 1,000-yard rusher behind Kennedy Brooks and Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

He was limited to 10 games in 2019 because of injury and saw his playing time diminish significantly after he had 11 carries for 71 yards against Kansas on Oct. 5.

Sermon had 45 carries in Oklahoma’s first five games of the season. In the following five games he played the rest of the season he had just nine carries for 40 yards to go with two catches as Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson became Oklahoma’s primary backs.

Sermon did play in Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff loss to LSU but didn’t record a carry.

Oklahoma’s RB situation heading into 2020

Sermon was set to be a senior in 2020 had he stayed at Oklahoma. Without him in the picture, Oklahoma is a little thin at running back behind Brooks, who will be a junior this season. Stevenson could end up suspended to start the season after he missed the Peach Bowl along with teammates for violations of team rules.

If Stevenson misses the start of the season, Brooks’ backup will likely be T.J. Pledger. He was the team’s No. 4 back in 2019 and had just 10 carries for 65 yards.

