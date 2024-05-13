Oklahoma Men’s Basketball announces SEC opponents for 2024-2025

The 2024-2025 college basketball season is a pivotal one for the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite an improved season in 2023-2024, the Sooners failed to make the NCAA tournament for the third season in a row.

And they’ll work to get back into March Madness with a whole new batch of opponents. On Monday, the OU Men’s Basketball program released their conference opponents for their maiden voyage in the SEC.

The Sooners will play home and homes against former Big 12 counterparts Texas, Texas A&M, and Missouri. Additionally, the Sooners will go on the road to face Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Ole Miss. Making their way to the Lloyd Noble Center are Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire