Oklahoma to host talented 2025 prospects for first Junior Day of new recruiting cycle

Oklahoma’s recruiting has been borderline elite since Brent Venables took over as Norman’s head man. The three recruiting classes have been well-balanced from top to bottom. As the 2024 class begins to acclimate themselves as student-athletes on campus this month, the staff has pressed on and is looking ahead to the 2025 Recruiting Class.

The 2025 class is a switch-up from the previous classes. If nothing else because the Sooners have a slew of commits already in the boat for 2025. In the last few years, Oklahoma has exploded onto the scene in the summer. Some early lifting and the byproduct of terrific relationships built over the last few years have already paid dividends for this staff. The Sooners already have nine commits for 2025.

Oklahoma will host its first Junior Day of the year Saturday in Norman, and we’ve done our best to compile a list of the names confirmed or expected to be in the building.

Elijah Thomas – four-star WR – OU Commit

Owen Hollenbeck – four-star IOL – OU Commit

Kevin Sperry – four-star QB – OU Commit

Ka'Mori Moore –three-star DT – OU Commit

Caleb Cunningham – five-star WR

Emmanuel Choice – three-star WR

Kole Briehler – three-star DL

Demarius Robinson – RB

Max Granville – four-star EDGE

Cobey Sellers – four-star CB

Deyjhon Pettaway – four-star CB

Trystan Haynes – four-star CB

Omarion Robinson – four-star S

Landon Rink – four-star DL

