Oklahoma high school wrestling: OSSAA sets 2024 dual state tournament brackets

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released the brackets for the 2024 dual state wrestling tournament.

All duals will be held at Stride Bank Center in Enid. Classes 6A and 4A will wrestle Friday, Feb. 9, and Classes 5A and 3A will compete the following day.

The defending champions are Stillwater (Class 6A), Elgin (Class 5A), Tuttle (Class 4A) and Blackwell (Class 3A). All those programs will be back this year.

Here are the brackets.

Tuttle's Ethan Teague celebrates his win over Skiatook's Josey Jernegan in the class 4A 157-pound match during the Oklahoma state wrestling championships at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Feb.25, 2023.

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Noon Friday, Feb. 9

Edmond North vs. Deer Creek

Sand Springs vs. Stillwater

Broken Arrow vs. Yukon

Bixby vs. Piedmont

Semifinals

2 p.m.

Edmond North-Deer Creek winner vs. Sand Springs-Stillwater winner

Broken Arrow-Yukon winner vs. Bixby-Piedmont winner

6:30 p.m.

Championship dual

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Noon Saturday, Feb. 10

Carl Albert vs. Coweta

Claremore vs. Grove

Chickasha vs. Lawton MacArthur

Elgin vs. Guthrie

Semifinals

2 p.m.

Carl Albert-Coweta winner vs. Claremore-Grove winner

Chickasha-Lawton MacArthur winner vs. Elgin-Guthrie winner

6:30 p.m.

Championship dual

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9

Poteau vs. Tuttle

Catoosa vs. Sulphur

Cushing vs. Jay

Cache vs. Sallisaw

Semifinals

2 p.m.

Poteau-Tuttle winner vs. Catoosa-Sulphur winner

Cushing-Jay winner vs. Cache-Sallisaw winner

6:30 p.m.

Championship dual

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Marlow vs. Perry

Pawnee vs. Sperry

Salina vs. Tulsa Cascia Hall

Blackwell vs. Comanche

Semifinals

2 p.m.

Marlow-Perry winner vs. Pawnee-Sperry winner

Salina-Tulsa Cascia Hall winner vs. Blackwell-Comanche winner

6:30 p.m.

Championship dual

