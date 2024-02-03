Oklahoma high school wrestling: OSSAA sets 2024 dual state tournament brackets
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released the brackets for the 2024 dual state wrestling tournament.
All duals will be held at Stride Bank Center in Enid. Classes 6A and 4A will wrestle Friday, Feb. 9, and Classes 5A and 3A will compete the following day.
The defending champions are Stillwater (Class 6A), Elgin (Class 5A), Tuttle (Class 4A) and Blackwell (Class 3A). All those programs will be back this year.
Here are the brackets.
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Noon Friday, Feb. 9
Edmond North vs. Deer Creek
Sand Springs vs. Stillwater
Broken Arrow vs. Yukon
Bixby vs. Piedmont
Semifinals
2 p.m.
Edmond North-Deer Creek winner vs. Sand Springs-Stillwater winner
Broken Arrow-Yukon winner vs. Bixby-Piedmont winner
6:30 p.m.
Championship dual
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Noon Saturday, Feb. 10
Carl Albert vs. Coweta
Claremore vs. Grove
Chickasha vs. Lawton MacArthur
Elgin vs. Guthrie
Semifinals
2 p.m.
Carl Albert-Coweta winner vs. Claremore-Grove winner
Chickasha-Lawton MacArthur winner vs. Elgin-Guthrie winner
6:30 p.m.
Championship dual
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9
Poteau vs. Tuttle
Catoosa vs. Sulphur
Cushing vs. Jay
Cache vs. Sallisaw
Semifinals
2 p.m.
Poteau-Tuttle winner vs. Catoosa-Sulphur winner
Cushing-Jay winner vs. Cache-Sallisaw winner
6:30 p.m.
Championship dual
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10
Marlow vs. Perry
Pawnee vs. Sperry
Salina vs. Tulsa Cascia Hall
Blackwell vs. Comanche
Semifinals
2 p.m.
Marlow-Perry winner vs. Pawnee-Sperry winner
Salina-Tulsa Cascia Hall winner vs. Blackwell-Comanche winner
6:30 p.m.
Championship dual
