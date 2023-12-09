OKC Thunder recreate iconic ‘Mom Made Pizza Rolls’ meme

Europhia was experienced throughout Paycom Center following a Chet Holmgren and-one bucket in overtime.

Finishing through contact, Holmgren immediately yelled and flexed as the crowd roared. The 21-year-old rookie was quickly joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams in celebration.

After completing the three-point play at the free-throw line, the Oklahoma City Thunder suddenly possessed a nine-point lead with 1:52 left in OT against the Golden State Warriors.

The Thunder would go on to win their thriller against the Warriors, 138-136. It wrapped up an entertaining four-game regular-season series as OKC won the last three matchups.

The post-bucket celebration quickly made the rounds on social media. The joyous reaction of OKC’s star trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Williams reminded several Thunder fans of a similar image from a decade earlier.

In the first era of Thunder basketball, a photo of Kevin Durant and James Harden celebrating turned into the iconic ‘Mom Made Pizza Rolls’ meme that dominated Facebook throughout the 2010s.

As the Thunder embark on a new contention window with a new young core, it’s only fitting the baton was passed to this iteration of OKC to recreate the recognizable pose.

time is a flat circle. pic.twitter.com/BexKQG66HE — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) December 9, 2023

Passion for the game pic.twitter.com/ALn08Eo2Ip — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 9, 2023

“🗣 Mom Made Pizza Rolls” – Chet Holmgren on IG pic.twitter.com/ud0jsmlDzN — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) December 9, 2023

The Thunder just went full pizza rolls pic.twitter.com/3oc3dOugDx — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) December 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire