Ohio vs Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Ohio vs Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Amherst, NY

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ohio (1-5), Buffalo (2-4)

Ohio vs Buffalo Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

At least the team has been more competitive.

It’s been a disastrous season considering the hope was for a MAC title run, but the Bobcats easily got by Akron on the road and pushed Central Michigan in a tough loss. The O ran all over the Zips and threw well against the Chippewas – it should be able to grind a bit on a UB D that gave up 200 rushing yards or more in four of the last five games.

Defensively, the secondary should be okay. Buffalo will get yards through the air, but it doesn’t do much down the field and it only has two touchdown passes since the opener against Wagner.

However …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Ohio is having a hard time against the run, and the deep group of UB backs should go off.

The Bobcats have the third-worst run defense in the country, giving up over 300 yards to Louisiana (fine) and Northwestern (not fine) and getting hammered by just about everyone else.

Akron is the only team that didn’t run all that well, coming up with 112 yards in a season-best day by the Bobcats.

UB just hit Kent State for over 300 yards and should be able to get to 200.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams have been a stunning disappointment.

Buffalo losing to Nebraska and Coastal Carolina wasn’t a big deal, but starting 0-2 in the MAC with losses to Western Michigan and Kent State hurts.

It starts here with the offense running and running some more. The good Bull pass rush doing just enough against a good Ohio offensive front to own third downs.

Ohio vs Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Ohio 17

Line: Buffalo -8, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

