Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for 2024 NFL draft

Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially heading to the NFL. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Marvin Harrison Jr’s time at Ohio State is officially over.

Harrison announced Thursday that he’s entering the 2024 NFL draft. His announcement doesn’t come as a shock; he sat out Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

The Heisman finalist had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 TDs in 2023 and also added a touchdown on the ground. Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman voting and was the top non-QB in the balloting behind LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon QB Bo Nix.

Harrison is a near-lock to be a top-five pick and could be the best player overall in the 2024 NFL draft. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marvin Harrison broke out as a sophomore in 2022 with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 scores over 13 games.

At 6-3, 200 pounds with exceptional route-running ability, Harrison has the combination of size and speed that makes him project as a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. It won't be surprising at all to see USC QB Caleb Williams, North Carolina QB Drake Maye and Harrison go in some order over the course of the top three selections in this spring's draft.

Harrison was a four-star recruit and the No. 15 wide receiver in the class of 2021, according to Rivals. He had been committed to Ohio State since his junior year of high school and will join an impressive list of first-round Buckeyes receivers when he's selected in the draft.

Three Ohio State receivers have been selected in the first round over the past two drafts. Garrett Wilson went to the New York Jets and Chris Olave went to the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.

Harrison topped 100 yards receiving in eight of 12 games in 2023 and scored at least one touchdown in each of his final eight games at Ohio State. He had 11 catches for 162 yards and a score against Penn State and had five catches for 118 yards and a TD in Ohio State’s loss to Michigan to end the season.

While Harrison is off to the NFL, Ohio State got Emeka Egbuka back for the 2024 season on Thursday. Egbuka announced he was coming back for another season in Columbus after he had 41 catches for 515 yards and four scores in 10 games in 2023. The year before, Egbuka thrived with 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 12 total touchdowns.

His return is big news for an Ohio State offense that added former Kansas State QB Will Howard and former Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins through the transfer portal earlier in the month.