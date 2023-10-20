Ohio State vs. Penn State from the opposite sideline: Behind Enemy Lines with Nittany Lions Wire’s Kevin McGuire

We’re on the doorstep of one of the biggest college football games of the year and involves YOUR Ohio State Buckeyes against a top ten opponent, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Both teams have some pretty lofty dreams and goals that involve an East division title, Big Ten Championship, and College Football Playoff berth, and this game is a significant mile marker along that journey. The winner goes on to keep pace with Michigan, while the loser will have to get out the pom poms and voodoo dolls to try and stay in the conversation for all of those things.

We’re lucky here on the USA TODAY SMG network to have sister sites that cover some of the Ohio State opponents, and it just so happens there’s one that does a fantastic job of pumping out some Penn State content.

Kevin McGuire of Nittany Lions Wire joined us in an exchange of topics leading up to the massive clash on Saturday, and what follows is a complete transcript of our conversation and what this game means to Penn State, its fans, and the Nittany Lion media.

Let’s get into baking this thing shall we?

On how Penn State fans are feeling about the matchup with Ohio State

USA TODAY SMG

Question (Phil Harrison – BW): What is the pulse of Penn State fans heading into this one? Is there optimism, confidence, or a feeling of dread?

Answer (Kevin McGuire of NLW): There is a sense of optimism that maybe this year could be different from previous seasons, but the reality is Penn State fans also know this team has compiled impressive results and numbers against a low level of competition. This season has always boiled down to not screwing up the rest of the schedule and finding a way to get something done against Ohio State and/or Michigan. But there is a sense that this may be Penn State’s best chance to do that under James Franklin.

On Ohio State being able to pull out close games to dominate the series in recent years

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Question (Harrison – BW): Despite Ohio State’s dominance in the series as of late, the games between these two always seem to be extremely close. What do you think has been the difference in the Buckeyes being the team that pulls out such competitive affairs in years past. What’s been missing from the Penn State side?

Answer (McGuire – NLW): Ohio State has tended to excel more than Penn State at two key positions; defensive line and wide receiver. While Penn State has clearly had some good defensive lines over the years, it hasn’t overpowered Ohio State’s offensive line consistently enough. Memories of Bosa pushing an offensive lineman into Christian Hackenberg in overtime still haunts to this day.

But the difference in wide receiver talent has been significant because when games have been in the balance, Ohio State’s receivers have stepped up and make big plays when needed far more often than Penn State’s.

On what player or aspect of this Ohio State team besides Marvin Harrison Jr. scares Penn State the most

(Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Question (Harrison – BW): What’s the one aspect of this Ohio State team that worries Penn State fans the most? What player besides Marvin Harrison Jr. do you think keeps the PSU coaching staff up at night?

Answer (McGuire – NLW): I think it is Cade Stover. I sort of expect Marvin Harrison Jr. to be covered as well as possible against Karen King for much of the afternoon, and that should be a fascinating battle. But someone else will have to be the guy making big catches against Penn State’s defense and I think he fits the mold as well as needed. I expect a bit of a defensive battle, so this one comes down to the player that steps up in the big moment, and Stover could end up being that guy.

On Drew Allar needing to make big plays down the field against Ohio State

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Question (Harrison- BW): Drew Allar has been very good this year but has yet to really push the ball down the field. Do you think that formula can work against Ohio State or does he have to take some shots and connect on a few explosive plays to pull this one out?

Answer (McGuire – NLW): Penn State’s lack of explosive plays and taking chances down the field has been highly scrutinized in recent weeks. Two things could be in play here. First, they haven’t had to play that way to get the results it has to this point. Second, and what I hope is the case, is Penn State has a few wrinkles it has not revealed yet knowing that they would likely be arriving at this game without a loss.

I’m not saying Penn State is about to be going deep on every possession this weekend, but there is a very good chance we will see a few gambles down the field from Drew Allar.

On Penn State's perspective on not playing Ohio State annually when the Big Ten expands next season

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Question (Harrison – BW): With the four Pac-12 teams entering the fray next year, Ohio State and Penn State won’t play every year for the first time since the Nittany Lions joined the conference in 1990. How do Nittany Lion fans feel about that not being a protected matchup? It sure felt like Ohio State was Penn State’s biggest rival and a matchup that could — and maybe should — have been preserved.

Answer (McGuire – NLW): Ohio State is unquestionably Penn State’s biggest rival since joining the Big Ten, and it will be unfortunate to see this game no longer be played annually. But I think Penn State fans are generally fine with seeing that be the case with games against the Pac-12 being added to the mix. Penn State being the only Big Ten team without a protected rivalry has generally been received positively, although I think most fans would have preferred to see this series be played annually.

On how Penn State fans view the job Ryan Day is doing at Ohio State

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Question (Harrison – BW): As good as Ryan Day has been, making the CFP in three of the last four years, the last two years have seen Michigan supplant OSU as the perceived best program in the conference. What kind of job is Day doing from the Penn State perspective? Has some of the so-called mystique of the Ohio State program worn off?

Answer (McGuire – NLW): For all of the success Ryan Day has had since taking over for Urban Meyer, it is incredible how much criticism has been shoveled his way the last two years. I imagine that is largely because Michigan, of all teams, has been the one standing in the way of Ohio State’s Big Ten hopes. From a Penn State fan perspective, I would trade Ryan Day’s results for James Franklin’s in a heartbeat. And I say that as a staunch Franklin defender! Have we forgotten just how close Day was to a national championship shot last season? Or that he has played for a national title more than Harbaugh and Franklin combined? I haven’t.

On how Penn State fans feel about James Franklin and the job he's doing in Happy Valley

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Question (Harrison – BW): Now to the other coach in this matchup, James Franklin. He just hasn’t been able to get over that hump. There’s the one Big Ten title in 2016, but that’s the only one. There’s no College Football Playoff appearance and a lot of playing third fiddle to Ohio State and Michigan. It looks like this year has a chance to be different, but how do Penn State fans feel about Franklin? Do they think he has what it takes to win the big one and make this program on par with Ohio State and Michigan on a consistent basis?

Answer (McGuire – NLW): For as much as I defend Franklin, there is a pretty clear divide in opinions on him even among Penn State fans. I feel like I defend Franklin more against my father and my wife than I do opposing fans! The thing is, Franklin has his faults and shortcomings that are impossible to ignore and are completely fair to point out. His one Big Ten title was ignited with a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. And that was getting close to a decade ago at this point.

There are some like me who see Franklin has done well in recruiting and the player development has been solid if you see how many players have gone off to the NFL. He has three wins in a New Years Six bowl game (and four appearances), and that doesn’t happen by accident. So there is a lot of good that Franklin is doing in the job. But the hurdle has been Ohio State, and Michigan has held a slight upper hand as well. If Franklin can get a split with Ohio State and Michigan this year, then Penn State should be firmly on the playoff radar.

The reality is Franklin is going to get Penn State to a playoff. It’s just a matter of whether or not he has them in position for a four-team playoff or if he benefits greatly from the expanded 12-team field coming our way.

Bottom line: What happens Saturday in the 'Shoe?

USA TODAY SMG

Question (Harrison – BW): OK, time to lock this thing in. Give us your prediction for Saturday.

Answer (McGuire – NLW): Defense will be the name of the game, because I think both defenses are as good as they will come. We have already seen Ohio State come out on top of one of these against Notre Dame, and I still think Ohio State’s edge at receiver proves to be the difference this week. If points are coming at a premium, I think the big name receivers are the difference in this one. Penn State holds them down enough to be respectable, but there is one big catch from Marvin Harrison Jr. that will come in the fourth quarter that swings this one Ohio State’s way. Drew Allar’s interception luck is probably about to run out as well.

OK folks, there you have it. We want to thank Kevin McGuire from Nittany Lions Wire for taking the time to stop by and give us some insight on this game and the Ohio State program from the opposite sideline. If you or anyone you knows is a Penn State fan, let them know about all of the great content McGuire and his team is blanketing the internet with at Nittany Lions Wire. And while we’re at it, you can read the line of questioning we answered for McGuire and gang earlier this week on the matchup as well.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire