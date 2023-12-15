Ohio State transfer target will not visit this weekend, will go to Miami instead

It looked like transfer portal defensive tackle Marley Cook was highly considering Ohio State as a destination, especially considering he put them in his top 3 last week.

The plan was for the former Middle Tennessee State star to visit Columbus this coming weekend, but on Wednesday night, there was a change of plans. Cook will now visit Miami instead, another one of this top schools, which effectively puts the Buckeyes in a bad position.

If I were go guess, Cook does not end up committing to Ohio State, and will finish his collegiate career elsewhere. It’s another transfer portal miss for the Buckeyes, which is becoming all too common over the past few years.

Gold jacket in the flesh🐐 https://t.co/HpfQdHK02w — Marley Cook (@marl3ycook57) December 14, 2023

Miami has been a thorn in the Buckeyes side during this recruiting cycle, as they already flipped 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott and are working on other Florida native Ohio State commits as well.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire