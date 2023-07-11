Ohio State’s top remaining in-state target seen wearing another team’s gear

The top remaining in-state target for Ohio State is cornerback, Aaron Scott, and he is set to make his commitment at the end of this month.

His three main suitors are the Buckeyes, their hated rivals, Michigan and Oregon. Any edge that any of the schools can get in Scott’s recruitment could be a deciding factor, but this one isn’t what Ohio State fans want to see.

Scott, who is participating in a 7-on-7 tournament in Dayton was captured by Kevin Noon wearing Wolverine gloves and cleats. Now it could be that Scott’s team uniform closely matches that school up north’s colors or it could mean something else.

Here at a Dayton area 7-on event and #Buckeyes target Aaron Scott wearing Michigan cleats. pic.twitter.com/sSCpUURpe4 — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) July 11, 2023

It’s hard to read into what the talented cornerback is thinking, but all three schools would love to see the 6-foot-, 170-pound Scott lining up for their school. The Springfield, Ohio native is rated as the No. 5 best cornerback and 53rd overall player according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

