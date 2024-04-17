Ohio State safety to enter transfer portal

‘Tis that time of the year again, the second transfer portal window has opened up, and we already have one Ohio State football player that has decided to have his name get sucked in.

After just one season in Columbus, safety Cedrick Hawkins announced his plans to enter into the transfer portal. He didn’t receive any playing time at all during his freshman campaign after coming to to OSU as a four-star prospect out of Titusville, Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Although Hawkins played considerably in the spring game, he’s stuck behind a lot of depth in the secondary, so his choice to enter the portal is not that surprising. With Caleb Downs transferring from Alabama and a ton of young depth already in place, it was always going to be hard for him to get on the field for meaningful and consistent snaps.

BREAKING: Ohio State DB Cedrick Hawkins plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’0 188 DB from Titusville, FL will have 4 years of eligibility remaining Was ranked as a Four-Star Recruit in the ‘23 Class (per On3)https://t.co/gAXYgVff2c pic.twitter.com/GoAsKE32CB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 16, 2024

We’ll continue to keep an eye on any comings and goings in and around the portal through the close of the window on April 30.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire