Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins returns to Pike Road football and donates $10,000

Week two of spring football for the Pike Road Patriots kicked off Tuesday afternoon as the team hosted Ohio State running back, and former Pike Road state champion, Quinshon Judkins. The former Ole Miss star led Pike Road to a state championship in 2021, and rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns in his two seasons at Ole Miss.

Aside from all the excitement surrounding his appearance, Judkins and his family ended the day by donating $10,000 to the Pike Road football program. Now in the Name Image Likeness (NIL) era of collegiate sports, coach Granger Shook said that the donation will put NIL in a more positive light.

"It was an awesome feeling just to be back in my community. I grew up here since I was in middle school and to be around people who has helped me get to where I am today is an awesome feeling," Judkins said. "There is a lot of things said about NIL, and I just wanted to impact others. I was blessed with NIL, and I just want to give back and pay it forward for someone else."

What a moment at the end of Pike Road’s practice. @qaj4_ and the Judkins family donates $10,000 to the football program.



Quinshon's parents were in attendance, as well, wearing his T-shirts available on his website. His mother, Teva Judkins, called the moment an unexplainable feeling as she watched her son step into a coaching and leadership role throughout Tuesday’s practice.

"I was once the parent watching him on this very field sweating his heart out for his team. To see that child be able to come back and be able to coach the team and give back to his community makes me very proud," Teva Judkins said. "I know to who much is given much is required and for my child I understand that responsibility."

Judkins was observant during all the practice drills, focusing on the running backs during reps. From tips during scrimmage drills, feet placement advice, and 1-on-1 sessions with each running back — Judkins made himself available to every player who asked him questions about high school and college football.

Junior running back Ja'Micheal Jones spent a lot of time soaking in as much information from Judkins. After his recent offer from Ohio State, along with several major D1 programs across the country, Jones is using the advice to prepare for college now.

"He was sharing with me things he has learned over the years, especially with us playing the same position," Jones said. "I want to learn everything so I can be prepared for college, and he has the experience to teach that to a young guy like me."

When asked about the current running back room, Judkins is excited for all the guys they have in the backfield.

"Ja'Micheal runs well and seeing him practice he runs hard," Judkins said. "It's a lot of things everyone in that running room can improve on, but it will come with time. Overall, I was impressed with what I saw from all those guys today."

At the conclusion of practice, Judkins gave a speech to the team about working hard and stepping up as leaders this spring. 'Judkins told the entire team: "I know what it takes to win a championship," which resonated with all the players as they closed out practice with a prayer and photo opportunities with the standout tailback.

Witnessing the football journey her son took just three years ago, Teva provided this advice to all athletes aspiring to play college football. She broke down how being focused and remaining humble helped paved the way for Quinshon's post high school success.

"What I learned about Quinshon is that he wanted to play football and it wasn't because I wanted him to play. He played football for him and for these kids that's staying focus and having to want it," Teva Judkins said. "The things that were once important will not be important to you anymore. Football and your education will be important because without the grades no one will look your way."

The Patriots have three more spring practice scheduled for May 9, 14 and 16 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

