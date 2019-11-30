Ohio State QB Justin Fields throws perfect TD pass on first play after injury scare

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) rolls out to throw against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields briefly left Saturday’s game against Michigan due to a left leg injury, but the Buckeyes seem to have avoided a major scare.

Just after Fields released the ball on a third-quarter completion, Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell fell into Fields’ leg as he tried to hold off a bull rush from Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(via FOX)

Fields was down for about a minute before limping off the field under his own power. He immediately entered the medical tent for further evaluation and backup Chris Chugunov entered the game for the Buckeyes.

Justin Fields walked off the field under his own power after suffering an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/UNEdAcALcJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2019

Chugunov moved the offense into Michigan territory, paving the way for Fields’ return to the field. On his first play after being evaluated, Fields — sporting a knee brace — made an unbelievable throw to Garrett Wilson for a 30-yard touchdown.

(via FOX)

The Fields-to-Wilson connection increased Ohio State’s lead to 42-16 with 3:46 left in the third quarter.

More from Yahoo Sports: