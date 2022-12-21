Ohio State basketball vs. Maine: How to watch, stream the game
Looking for the Ohio State basketball game Thursday night? Here's how and when to find it. #GoBucks
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
Here is a look at the winners and losers of the first day of the early signing period.
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
If Steve Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
'You can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things.'
UW entered Wednesday with 12 known commitments for the 2023 class, and also added defensive back Amare Snowden and wide receiver Trech Kekahuna.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
Bill Belichick was asked about Mac Jones being the Patriots' starting quarterback the rest of the season, and he was
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and actor-comedian Jay Mohr confirmed to The Times they are engaged to be married.
Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points, leading six players who scored in double figures for ninth-ranked UConn in a 98-73 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday. Caroline Ducharme and Nika Muhl each had 16 points and were a combined 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Lou Lopez Senechal had 14 points, Aubrey Griffin added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (9-2, 2-0 Big East).
The transfer portal era has turned college football upside down, with more than 1,000 players currently seeking a new home, and the pros and cons of this new wave of player freedom are hotly debated. But incoming University of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, a disruptive marketing machine and one of the sport’s all-time self-promoters, has […]
Where the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class are headed.
Here's all you need to know ahead of Wednesday's Lakers versus Kings game.
Despite headwinds from NIL, Ohio State signed the No. 5-ranked recruiting class, headlined by a strong receivers group.
Michigan football's recruiting rankings for the 2023 class continue to soar as the program received good news during the early signing period on Wednesday. Rivals250 wide receiver Karmello English announced that he will be signing with the Wolverines, beating out the likes of Auburn, Alabama, Jackson State and Kentucky for his services. In turn, the Wolverines saw a bump in the team recruiting ranks, now inching closer towards a Top-15 class.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]