Ohio State offers 2025 three star defensive lineman

Landing the best recruits in Ohio has always been a big component of the Ohio State football program’s roster building. In the 2024 class, the Buckeyes landed the top three ranked Ohio players, and six of the top 20 players in the state.

Yesterday OSU made an offer to Brandon Caesar, a top 15 ranked in-state player in the 2025 class. Caesar is a defensive lineman attending Cleveland Heights high school.

He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 42 defensive lineman, 433rd overall prospect, and 13th player in Ohio according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Caesar’s offer list suggests that he is perhaps being underrated at this point in the process as a junior in high school. He has 23 offers including many other big name programs such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee.

It’s obviously very early in the process to really get a feel for where this recruitment is going, but we’ll keep an eye on things as it all progresses.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire