Ohio State named top running back unit in college football by On3

One of the biggest returnees for Ohio State coming into the 2024 season was Treveyon Henderson. After landing star running back Quinshon Judkins via the transfer portal out of Ole Miss, the Buckeyes will feature a star-studded running back duo.

On3’s college football columnist, Jesse Simonton, is very high on Ohio State’s running back duo as the Buckeyes claimed the top spot in his running back unit rankings in an article released last week.

Henderson was a key component to the Buckeyes offense last season. His burst and acceleration is among the best in college football as he can eliminate angles from defenders in the open field to turn a solid gain into an explosive play better than just about any running back in the game.

TreVeyon Henderson needs to be even more involved in the passing game for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/e1YlMINzVg — CleBuckeye (@CleBuckeye23) November 5, 2023

Judkins is widely considered one of the best running backs in college football and one of the biggest transfer portal additions any team made in the offseason. He has a complete skillset as a runner with very good vision and patience, hitting holes with good acceleration and explosiveness to hit the open field along with good leg drive to finish runs.



With Chip Kelly in his first season at offensive coordinator with Ohio State, there is already a lot of excitement amongst Buckeye nation for the rushing attack next season headed by the star-studded duo.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire