Ohio State men’s tennis survives Colombia to advance to NCAA semifinals

It may have been a little harder than anyone expected, but the Ohio State men’s tennis team survived a game Columbia squad 4-2 to advance to the NCAA semifinals on Thursday.

The Buckeyes started things off right by winning the doubles point to go ahead 1-0 when JJ Tracy and Robert Cash took care of business 6-4. JJ Tracy won easily in singles, 6-3, 6-0 to give OSU a 2-0 lead, but then things got interesting.

Justin Boulais lost the No. 1 match to allow Columbia to claw back to 2-1, while other Ohio State singles matches began to look bleak. Alex Bernard, Cash, and Jack Anthrop all fell in their first sets and had to battle back. Cannon Kingsley was able to get a win to put the Buckeyes up 3-1, but it was only the ability to comeback by Cash and Bernard that secured a 4-2 win for Ohio State.

With the win, the Buckeyes ran their overall record to 34-1 and will now take on No. 4 TCU in the semifinals in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday at Noon. OSU was able to squeeze by the Horned Frogs earlier this year in the ITA Indoor championship game and will be looking to try and repeat the feat outdoors.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire