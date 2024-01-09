Ohio State lands major transfer, one of the best running backs from the SEC

Ohio State football landed a huge commitment as they saw its archrival Michigan win a “College Football Playoff title.”

Ole Miss transfer running back, Quinshon Judkins, committed to the Buckeyes late on Monday evening, giving them one of the best transfer running backs of the cycle.

Judkins will bring a unique skill set to Columbus, one that paired with TreVeyon Henderson, will give the Buckeyes one of the best tandems in the nation if he opts to stay. Regardless of how this season turned out for Ohio State, it is still setting itself up for a run at the CFP with more moves and news potentially on the way.

Isaiah 40:31: "But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint." pic.twitter.com/J89kRzsmBQ — Quinshon Judkins (@qaj4_) January 9, 2024

The talented back brings loads of experience with him, running for 2,725 yards and 31 scores in his two seasons with Ole Miss.

