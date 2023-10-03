Ohio State football is trying to flip a 2024 Florida commit

The Ohio State Football 2024 recruiting class has two glaring remaining needs, offensive tackle and defensive line.

It looks like the Buckeyes are narrowing their list of targets, but today they added one more, Florida Gator commit, Amaris Williams. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 270-pound North Carolina native committed to the SEC school in July, but now with an Ohio State offer, a flip could be in the making.

The first thing that has to happen is getting the No. 21 defensive end and 157th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings on campus. If the Ohio State coaching staff is able to accomplish that, we very well could see the flip happening.

Blessed to be offered a scholarship to Ohio State University @N_Murph @R2X_Rushmen1 ! pic.twitter.com/BQS6eC721c — Amaris Williams (@AmarisWilliam13) October 2, 2023

With just two current commitments on the defensive line, tackle Justin Scott and edge Eddrick Houston, the Buckeyes would love to add another and Williams has jumped to the top of their list.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire