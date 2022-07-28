Ohio State football legend named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced their finalists for their Seniors and the Coaches and Contributors categories and one former Ohio State football legend has made the list. Former all-world linebacker Randy Gradishar is a finalist for the Seniors category.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame only selects 12 nominees in each category and even being mentioned is an honor that I could only dream of, but at this point, it is a borderline slap in the face to such a legend like Gradishar. The former Denver Broncos linebacker was twice named first-team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl roster seven times.

Gradishar has been named a Hall of Fame finalist twice in the modern-era category and was previously named a senior candidate in 2020. Gradishar is synonymous with the Orange Crush defense and it is a shame he isn’t in the Hall of Fame.

Randy Gradishar 93 yard pick 6#Broncos pic.twitter.com/AgemraPfIX — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) July 8, 2022

We’ll keep an eye on how things progress and if Gradishar can make the cut as things progress further.

